DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten Durham Tech students have won the Goodnight Scholarship, an award given through North Carolina State University, which is more than any other community college statewide. The scholarship is for students studying STEM or a STEM education field and is worth $23,000 per year for up to three years.

The STEM students selected to receive the scholarship are Kaitlyn Barnard and Oscar Mauleon Corominas, who are both computer science majors; Anastasiia Steksova and Nicolas Jimenez, who are studying chemical engineering; Jennifer Daniels and Karla Reyes Rodriguez, who are both biology majors; Zachary Jenkins, an electrical engineering major; Fedora Parra who will study genetics and statistics; Trevaughn Cox who will study civil engineering; and Adrian Sanchez-Perez who will study mechanical engineering at NC State. Amir Elbadaoui was also recognized as a finalist for the prestigious award.

The Goodnight Scholarship’s application process is highly competitive and involves written essays and a day on campus with activities and interviews.

“When I first was notified that I received the scholarship, I was in shock. I actually asked the person who called to notify me to repeat back what they had said,” Barnard said. “Becoming a Goodnight Scholar is one of the best opportunities that I have ever had and will not only alleviate financial stress throughout my degree but also give me access to mentorship from some of the leading people in my industry.”

The Goodnight program also provides opportunities for students to grow through leadership, service, studying abroad, cultural and community activities.

“Being selected as a Goodnight Scholar means a lot to me because the support and programming unlocks many great opportunities for me to continue learning, collaborating and researching,” Parra said. “These learning opportunities will allow me to in-turn help other people in my community through sharing my love of science. It is an honor to be a recipient…”