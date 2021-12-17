10% of violent crime in Durham is linked to gang activity — what’s being done to combat that?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As the city of Durham continues to deal with the problem with gun violence and a rising number of homicides this year, county officials say at least 10 percent of overall violent crime in the city is linked to gangs.

As CBS 17 has reported, two more young lives were lost to gun violence this week when 19-year-old Isijah Carrington and 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton were shot and killed while riding in a stolen SUV on Mathison Street in Durham at 3 a.m. Monday.

Also in the car were four other juveniles who were shot and taken to the hospital.

Durham police have not said yet if the shooting was gang-related, but Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead opened up at a press conference about his concerns regarding gang activity in the community.

“How many more of our young people are we going to lose to gun violence, to being caught up in the gang activity?” Birkhead said.

According to the Durham Gang Reduction Strategy, there are 2,050 gang members in Durham as of Nov. 2021.

However, Jim Stuit, Durham’s Gang Reduction Strategy Manager, said that number is likely much higher.

“We suspect the number of young gang members is going up,” Stuit said.

Stuit said some youths are getting recruited as young as 11 and 12 years old.

“Youths join gangs for several reasons,” Stuit said. “And one of the reasons is to make money. Obviously, if there’s nothing going on at home or in the neighborhood and they’ve got a lot of spare time on their hands.”

Stuit said that at least 10 percent of violent crime in Durham is linked to gang activity.

“When you look at homicides and aggravated assaults, we’re much higher than that 10 percent,” Stuit said.

So what’s being done in Durham to combat the problem with gang activity?

In Dec. 2019, Durham police expanded their gang unit, and as of June 2021, they had made 388 arrests since that expansion.

In Jan. 2021, the Durham City Council voted to spend nearly $1 million to expand the Bull City United Violence Interrupter program, as they voted to add 18 more members.

But so far, only 10 of those positions have been filled.

Data from Durham police shows that both 2020 and 2021 have outpaced 2019 when it comes to the number of gunshot wounds in Durham.

In 2019, a total of 189 people had been shot, but in 2020 that number climbed to 318 people and so far this year 261 people have been shot.

Durham police say there have been 43 homicides this year, which has outpaced last year’s year-to-date number of 30 and 2019’s number of 33.

Stuit said Durham’s Gang Reduction Strategy has a lot of programs in place for gang prevention and intervention, as their program Project BUILD is currently helping 50 gang-involved young people.

But he said they have the capacity to help so many more.

“One of the issues we are discovering is that people just are not aware of some of the resources in the community that can be used, or if they are a gang member, we can help them get out,” Stuit said.

For more information on how the Durham Gang Reduction Strategy’s services or Project BUILD, click on the following links:

Durham Gang Reduction Strategy | Project BUILD