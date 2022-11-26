DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham fire officials say 10 people are temporarily displaced after a fire at a split level house Saturday morning.

At about 11:06 a.m., the Durham Fire Department was called to a reported house fire on the 500 block of Red Oak Ave.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing light smoke coming from behind the home.

Firefighters said they extinguished a small fire that caused moderate damage to one of the rooms.

There was smoke throughout the house that crews cleared with a fan, according to a news release.

It said one person was taken to the hospital, in good condition, with smoke inhalation and back pain.

The fire department called Duke Power to the scene to secure the meter.

They also called in the Red Cross to assist the 10 people with temporary housing.

Investigators are working to learn the cause of the fire.

Fire officials remind the community to keep fire doors closed and to never wedge, disable or proper them open in apartments or other buildings.

They say doing so will compartmentalize a building and prevent the spread of smoke and flames.