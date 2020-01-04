100+ families seek to evacuate from Durham’s McDougald Terrace over carbon monoxide worries

McDougald Terrace residents on Saturday at the apartment office seeking to evacuate over carbon monoxide concerns. Photo by Bridget Chapman/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Evacuations continued Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents at the McDougald Terrace Apartments in Durham.

The Durham Housing Authority offered the voluntary evacuations over carbon monoxide concerns.

The deaths of two babies are possibly being linked to the gas. Autopsies for them are still pending.

In the past week, more than a dozen people have been treated for high levels of carbon monoxide.

Gloria Fortune worries about her son living at the McDougald Terrace Apartments.

“He might not wake up and they need to do something to help these people over here,” said Fortune.

Her concern stems from the carbon monoxide exposure at the complex.

“I’m scared I’m going to die. I don’t want to die just for living here,” said resident Tamara Canada.

DHA started evacuating people Friday night on a voluntary basis. CEO Anthony Scott said about 100 families came to the office for it.

CBS 17 asked why the evacuations aren’t mandatory.

“We are making sure we can go in and do a thorough assessment of the units, particularly those buildings we’ve heard reports of,” said Scott.

Residents are being put in hotels for seven days and are receiving vouchers for food.

During that time, units will be thoroughly tested to get to the root of the problem.

Documents show Comfort Inn RTP off N.C. 55 is one of the nine hotels people are staying in.

Scott said they’re prioritizing relocations by families with children 2-years-old and younger, or people 65 years and older.

Since resident Tamara Canada doesn’t fit that profile, she has to wait until more space opens up.

“They won’t let us leave. It’s not fair. I don’t feel safe. I’m not comfortable there. I don’t want to be there,” said Canada.

DHA said security will monitor the buildings while people are out of them.

McDougald Terrace is the oldest DHA site in Durham. More than 300 families live there.

The housing authority plans to redevelop all of their public housing communities.

LATEST HEADLINES

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now