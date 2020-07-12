100+ in Durham faith community take part in unity march

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 people in the faith community walked together for the One Durham Prayer March on Saturday.

“It’s such a crucial time in our community, not only in our community, but our world,” said Aalayah Sanders, who organized the march. “And we just need some positive energy. It’s using our faith as a way of activism.”

After seeing protests and unrest in North Carolina and across the country, Sanders says she saw the need for unity and called upon people of faith to join the march and to pray for the change they want to see happen.

“Resources such as community centers, more food choices,” Sanders said of what she would like to see in Durham’s underserved communities. “We live in a food desert, so there’s not many healthy food choices in our neighborhoods.”

The group marched to Durham Police Headquarters and shared the message that “one collective community” is the answer.

“Once people come together, they bring their ideas, their culture and their gifts, and that’s where we all become stronger and better together,” said Kwame Dublin, a minister who attended the march.

Sanders added, “I know for a fact that prayer works and prayer changes things. And as a Christian, the Bible says, ‘the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but they are mighty through God.’ And I believe us coming together collectively as one will help to bring about change in our community.”

