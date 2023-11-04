DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – At least 100 protesters called for a ceasefire in Gaza during a gathering in Durham Saturday.

Members of the Triangle chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace gathered with other local groups against U.S. aid for Israel in its fight against Hamas militants.

Saturday’s rally included speeches from community members against the fighting and grieving the loss of civilian life.

Jewish Voice for Peace leaders said they hoped this would reach their representatives in Congress and persuade them to call for a ceasefire.

“It can feel really hopeless looking at what’s happening over there. Everybody’s really triggered on all sides. But, nothing can be accomplished with more violence,” said Danya Holtzman, a leader with Jewish Voice for Peace.

The protest comes after the same group shut down traffic along the N.C. 147/Durham Freeway for hours during the evening rush hour on Thursday.