$10,000 reward offered in 2010 case of Durham mom of 5 found beaten to death inside plastic bag

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case of a Durham mother of five who was found murdered on the side of the road 10 years ago.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, Wanda Spence, 44, was last seen alive near her Elmo Street home on June 23, 2010.

The next day, two of her five children came home to discover their younger siblings were alone and their mother was nowhere to be found.

Spence was reported missing by her family on June 26, 2010.

On June 30, 2010, “discarded and badly decomposed remains were found by a road crew on Old Oxford Highway near International Drive in Durham County. The remains were positively identified during an autopsy as those Wanda Spence the next day,” according to the sheriff’s office.

News reports by WNCN in June 2010 show that an inmate work crew found Spence’s body.

Her autopsy revealed that she had been beaten and strangled. Her body was found tied up inside a plastic bag.

Her cause of death was ruled a homicide and her killer or killers have never been found.

According to the sheriff’s office, “very little information was available about what happened to” Spence immediately after she was murdered. “Efforts have been made over the last decade to find new evidence to discern what happened, but new leads have not been developed in recent years.”

Her killer, or killers, remain at large 10 years later.

If you have any information on either Spence or who murdered her, contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 919-560-0880. You may also submit information via Durham Crimestoppers by calling 919-683-1200. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

In addition to any Crimestoppers reward you may be eligible for, there is also a $10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) who killed her.