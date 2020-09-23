11-year-old girl expected to be OK after being shot in head in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An 11-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was shot in the head Tuesday night in Durham, police said Wednesday.

The girl was shot while riding in a vehicle along Guess Road near Horton Road. A Durham police officer was in a parking lot on Hillandale Road when the vehicle pulled into it around 9:30 p.m., a news release said.

The girl’s mother told police they were driving when they heard shots come “from an unknown direction.” She then realized her child, who was in the backseat, was injured. The girl was conscious and alert, but bleeding from a wound on the top of her head, police said.

Durham officers provided medical assistance until EMS arrived. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. The injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening, the release said.

Witnesses told police they saw people in two different cars shooting at each other near Guess and Horton roads, the release said.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact Investigator Bernock at 919-560-4440, ext. 29414, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

More headlines from CBS17.com: