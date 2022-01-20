112 detainees infected with COVID-19 at Durham County Detention Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 112 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week inside the Durham County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon.

“The sheriff’s office and the Durham County Detention Facility has seen an increase in COVID cases amongst our detainee population since the Omicron surge,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in a briefing to public health leadership. “After testing the entire facility over the past week, as of today (Thursday), we have 112 detainees with COVID.”

Wednesday evening, Birkhead notified Durham County leadership about a recent rise in COVID-19 cases at the detention facility.

In December, medical staff began to notice a rise in the number of positive cases in people arriving at the detention facility during the intake process, a news release said.

“As has been our practice for almost two years, all incoming detainees are screened for symptoms of COVID-19 and quarantined before entering the general population,” the news release said.

Furthermore, due to the rapid uptick, need for increased testing and possible need for ventilation, the sheriff’s office said it will be submitting an emergency funding request to the Board of Commissioners within the next few days in order to implement short and long-term measures.

Additionally, the detention facility said it had not experienced a COVID-19 case since April 2021 prior to the omicron variant, but now it believes the variant is causing the impact of infected detainees.

“Going forward, the sheriff’s office will continue COVID screening for all detainees at intake and staff when they arrive for work,” the news release said. “We will conduct mass testing, as has been our practice, to identify asymptomatic cases before they have a chance to impact the health of residents and follow the guidelines set in place by organizations like the CDC and NCDHHS.”