119 Durham families at McDougald Terrace still waiting for electric stoves 2 years after carbon monoxide crisis

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s been two years since hundreds of families were evacuated from their homes at the McDougald Terrace public housing complex in Durham after high levels of carbon monoxide levels were detected in their apartments.

In January 2020, the Durham Housing Authority moved the families to hotel rooms where some of them stayed for months while crews investigated the source of the carbon monoxide.

As CBS 17 has previously reported, after inspecting 346 apartment units, the Durham Housing Authority found high carbon monoxide levels coming from 211 stoves, 38 furnaces, and 35 hot water heaters.

Crews found the appliances had not been properly vented or cleaned.

The housing authority then started making the necessary repairs, and they decided to replace all gas stoves with electric stoves.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 while the housing authority was in the process of rewiring apartments at McDougald Terrace for electric stoves.

As a result, Durham Housing Authority officials paused the process of installing electric stoves so that families could return to their apartments as COVID-19 cases were on the rise.

“It was imperative that we got folks out of those hotels and back home, so they could be more safe,” said Anthony Scott, CEO of the Durham Housing Authority.

At that point, more than 100 units at McDougald Terrace had not been rewired for an electric stove, and as a result, they were given new gas stoves instead.

Two years later, Scott said 119 families are still using gas stoves. He said they have not gone back and started the process of swapping out the gas stoves with electric stoves, because of the continuing waves of COVID-19.

“The reason there has been hesitation around this is because families have to be out of their units for at least a week, because they have to turn off the electricity to rewire to put those stoves in,” Scott said.

But some families tell CBS 17 they would feel a lot safer if they had an electric stove.

Carolyn Cooper is a mother who lives at McDougald Terrace and her family is still using a gas stove.

“It does concern me because I’m afraid what happened before will happen again,” Cooper said.

Cooper said she understands the housing authority’s concern for not wanting to uproot people in the middle of another wave of COVID cases and during the school year.

But she said she would rather go stay in a hotel if it would mean she would get an electric stove sooner than later.

“They are going to keep telling everybody it’s because of the COVID, but they could still do it,” Cooper said. “COVID doesn’t have anything to do about not putting an electric stove in our apartments. They can still work on it.”

Scott said the plan is to try to finish the process of installing the electric stoves this summer when school is out, and if COVID-19 cases are down.

Scott said the Durham Housing Authority is conducting quarterly inspections on the units that still have gas stoves to make sure the stoves are working properly.

He said if anyone has any concerns about stoves, they should call the maintenance hotline at 1-844-RING-DHA.