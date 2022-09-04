Durham police at the scene after the shooting Sunday night. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Neighbors said they heard at several gunshots when a person was shot in a Durham neighborhood Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of Belmont Drive and Lutz Lane, which is in a neighborhood just off Junction Road in east Durham.

A man was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Durham police.

Officers also said the man was shot while outside a home by an unknown suspect.

Neighbors in the area told CBS 17 they heard at least a dozen gunshots around the time of the shooting.

CBS 17 has reached out to Durham police to get more information about the shooting, including the seriousness of the man’s injuries.