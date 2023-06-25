DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Twelve vehicles are damaged after a car with a ‘history of problems’ caught fire in a parking lot Sunday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At about 7:23 a.m., 11 firefighters said they were called to a parking lot at the BMW dealership on Kentington Drive in reference to a smoke investigation.

When they arrived, they said they found multiple vehicles on fire.

There are several car dealerships in the area and officials have not said if any of the dealerships’ vehicles were involved.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said 12 vehicles were involved — four sustaining substantial damage and eight others with varying degrees of damage depending on how close they were to where the fire started.

They said the fire is being ruled accidental because of a prior history of problems with one of the vehicles.

(Photo by Fire Investigator Brian Graves)

CBS 17 has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.