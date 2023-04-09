DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission helped families, including thousands of children, have a happy Easter.

Friday and Saturday, the nonprofit held their Annual Easter Community Dinner and Basket Giveaway events.

Friday’s event was held indoors because of the rain at the Mission’s men’s campus at 1201 E Main St. in Durham.

On Saturday, a drive thru event was held outside for anyone who could not make it out because of the weather.

In total, organizers said 854 people attended, 820 Easter meals were served and 504 bags of groceries were distributed.

Every child who attended also received a basket of Easter goodies.

They said 350 Easter baskets were given to children Friday and 914 more were given to children during Saturday’s drive-thru event — adding up to 1,264 Easter baskets in total.

There were also fun activities for the children including carnival games with prizes, and raffle opportunities for those in attendance Friday, according to the nonprofit.

The drawings are scheduled for Tuesday, April 11.

The Durham Rescue Mission said the success is thanks to donations and 350 volunteers who used their time to help the homeless and needy.

“It was a team effort to ensure everyone in attendance had a wonderful Easter celebration!” the nonprofit told CBS 17.