DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking city residents and even people in the Charlotte area to keep their eyes out for a missing juvenile who might be a runaway.

According to a release, 13-year-old Ferrell Elijah Kirkling was last seen on Dec. 31, 2023. At the time, he was in a neighborhood park in the 900 block of E. Main Street with a few friends.

Ferrell Elijah Kirkling, 13. (Courtesy Durham Police Department)

Police provided the above image of Kirkling, who is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair in an afro style. He is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

In addition to being known to hang out in the area of the park in the 900 block of E. Main Street, Kirkling also frequents the Franklin Village area. Police said he may be staying with friends or potentially may be in the Charlotte area.

If you see Kirkling or if you have any information, you’re asked to call Corporal B.V. Riley at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29118.