DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families of students on certain bus routes throughout Durham County are being asked to arrange alternate transportation for Friday.

According to a Durham Public Schools statement, the routes will be impacted due to an “unanticipated driver shortage.”

The buses expected to be delayed or out of service include: 39, 49, 88, 116, 127, 188, 200, 213, 220, 227, 231, 468, 609, and 643.

This will impact the areas of Brogden, Burton, C.E. Jordan, DSA, Eno Valley, Hillandale, Hillside, Holt, Hope Valley, James E. Shepard, Lakewood Elementary, Lakewood Montessori, Lowe’s Grove, Merrick-Moore, Northern, Oak Grove, R.N. Harris, Sandy Ridge, Sherwood Githens, Southern and Southwest, the school district said.

Alternate transportation is being encouraged as a precaution, according to DPS Communications Specialist Crystal Roberts.