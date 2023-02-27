DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 14-year-old has been taken into custody after The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said they were found in possession of a loaded gun.

The sheriff’s office said the gun was found in a bag the student was carrying. On Friday, a juvenile petition was obtained, and the teen was taken into custody.

A juvenile petition is the formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case. It is filed by a juvenile court counselor.

Just before 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at Jordan High School got a tip that a student had brought a firearm on campus. The school was subsequently put on a lockdown.

During a search of the school, the 14-year-old boy was found and the weapon he was carrying was secured. The lockdown was then lifted.

In a release last week, Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said, “While I’m glad the lesson ‘See Something, Say Something’ is getting across to our students, it’s disheartening that young people believe they need to solve their problems with a gun. Thankfully, in this instance, no one was injured or killed.”

The incident is still under investigation.