A car stolen from Wake County that was recovered in Durham County. It is one of five stolen cars recovered in just the last two days, deputies said. Photo from Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Monday touted several arrests and 15 stolen cars they had recovered over the last week amid a “recent crime spree” in the county.

During all the crime, at least 13 youths were involved — some who were captured and some who escaped, deputies said.

“It is particularly troubling to me to see the youth of our community becoming more involved in criminal activity at younger and younger ages,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in a news release.

The main problem has been car thefts and suspects involved have been found with drugs and weapons, according to the Monday news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

In just the last two days, deputies said they had recovered five stolen cars — including one each taken from Raleigh and Knightdale.

The crackdown after the crime spree started a week ago and continued through the week and the weekend until Monday. Here is a list of the incidents by day from the news release:

Monday, November 27

Last Monday, a stolen car from Morrisville was tracked and found in Durham. A 14-year-old boy suspect ran from the car and was caught after a short foot chase. He was later served with a juvenile petition and released to his parent.



The same day, deputies spotted “suspicious activity” in the area of Van Drive and Chickasaw Road and arrested three people in a car for drug possession, officials said.



Around 8 p.m., a panic alarm at a store on Wake Forest Highway alerted deputies to a theft in which five armed people stole items and cash before fleeing in a stolen car driven by a sixth suspect. The car, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was stolen earlier in the day in Durham and was recovered.

Tuesday, November 28

Around 11:30 a.m. in the Hope Valley area, a deputy spotted a stolen vehicle from Cary. They chased the Toyota 4Runner, until it stopped on Hope Valley Road where two juveniles and two adults ran from the scene. The three passengers were caught nearby — and later released — but the driver is still at large. Two schools were put on secure status during the incident.



Around 11:15 p.m. the same day, deputies found a juvenile male and a stolen vehicle after “a concerned citizen” contacted officials about a “suspicious person” in the 3700 block of Wake Forest Highway.



Around that same time on the same day, deputies on Interstate 885 spotted another car that was stolen earlier just the night. After a chase, two girls were captured and the car was recovered in Wake County.

Wednesday, November 29

A Durham County deputy spotted a stolen Hyundai traveling on U.S. 70 toward S. Miami Blvd. While waiting for units to assist with a traffic stop, the driver fled. Deputies chased the vehicle but lost sight. Later the car was recovered, but the driver had fled.



Later the same day, deputies spotted a car stolen in Durham on Heartside Drive. The driver fled from a traffic stop. Stop sticks were deployed and upon stopping, four boys ran from the car. Despite a search, they are still on the run, deputies said.

Thursday, November 30

Deputies in Durham spotted a stolen car on South Alston Avenue. The driver refused to stop for the deputy and after a short chase was taken into custody. Drugs and a firearm were found in the car. Daryl Lamont Royster, 23, of Durham was arrested and charged with felony flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, deputies said. He was given an unsecured $500 bond and released.

Friday, December 1

Several traffic stops were made by deputies in the area of Elm and Main Streets on Friday. In those cases, two stolen cars were recovered and four felony arrests were made. Also, custody orders were filed against four boys, deputies said.

“The investigation has so far revealed this group is responsible for several armed vehicle larcenies through Durham and surrounding counties,” the Monday news release said.