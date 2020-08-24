15-year-old boy killed in Durham shooting, police say

DURAHM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police confirm a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday at an apartment complex on Seven Oaks Road.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Seven Oaks Road.

Police responded to the scene where the 15-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

A neighbor at Seven Oaks said she witnessed a group of between six and 10 teens gathering in a parking lot of the complex before the shooting happened.

Steven Helling said he heard the gunshots, but he said at first, he thought they were fireworks.

“It was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. You know, like really, really fast,” Hellings said of the gunfire. “It was crazy. It was really fast automatic gunfire. About 20 rounds, 15. It happened really quick and then it was done.”

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.