15-year-old Person High School football player dies after Durham weekend shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 15-year-old from Roxboro was the victim of a deadly Durham shooting that happened last weekend.

Police said the victim was driving when he was shot, resulting in him crashing near Angier Avenue and South Alston Avenue just before 1 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to family members, Ian Wells, 15, was driving the van and was shot. He died Sunday morning, according to his sister, Imani Taborn.

Police said the victim was shot near the Family Fare gas station near Alston Avenue and Gann Street, which is right off of the Durham Freeway. The parking lot of the gas station was blocked off as they investigated.

A family friend was initially driving the van, and they stopped at the gas station to get a drink. That’s when someone shot Wells, according to Taborn. Wells then jumped in the van and drove off, but the suspect followed him and shot him again which caused him to crash, Taborn said.

Wells was the youngest of six children in his family. He played football at Person High School in Roxboro and it was his dream to play for Oregon State, Taborn said.