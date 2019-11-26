1,500+ gallons of raw sewage spills from Durham manhole

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A buildup of debris in a Durham manhole led to more than 1,500 gallons of raw sewage spilling into a creek, city officials said.

On Monday around 11:15 a.m., the City was notified of the sewage overflow on Farintosh Valley Lane.

Responding crews cleared the blocked manhole around noon and dammed the tributary of Little Briar Creek.

A bypass pump was installed to pull the sewage into the City’s collection system.

“The creek is being flushed and those liquids are also being pumped into the collection system. No immediately visible adverse environmental impacts or hazards to persons or property have been observed,” the City said in a release.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resource was notified of the spill – which is required by law.

