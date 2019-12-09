16-year-old charged with making mass violence threat at Durham high school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 16-year-old is facing a felony charge after they made a threat of mass violence against Jordan High School in Durham, the sheriff’s office said.

The threat was discovered on social media November 21 resulting in extra law enforcement at the school the following day.

A criminal investigation led to the arrest of the teen.

They were charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. This is a felony charge punishable by jail time and restitution.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to reiterate that we take every threat of violence in our schools seriously and will investigate each one to ensure the safety of the children of Durham County,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The identity of the teen was not released.

