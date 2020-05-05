17 new COVID-19 cases reported at Durham County nursing home; 2 new deaths in county

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials Monday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases at one nursing home that already was the site of an outbreak of the disease.

County officials also said Monday that two more deaths were attributed to COVID-19, increasing the total in Durham County to 26 dead.

Overall, cases in Durham County increased by 33 from Sunday, according to a news release from Durham County officials.

The total COVID-19 cases in the county is now at 790, the news release said.

Treyburn Rehabilitation Center, one of five Durham County facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks, had 17 new cases from Sunday — for a new total of 74.

The Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home had one new case from Sunday.

The two people who died were over 65 and had multiple underlying health conditions, the news release said.

Here are the Monday totals for congregate living facilities in Durham County:

111 at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

74 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center

5 at Durham Recovery Response Center

5 at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home

2 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center

