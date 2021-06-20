17-year-old among 2 identified as slain in quadruple shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– Durham police have identified the two people who died in a Thursday night shooting that also injured two others.

The victims who died are Rashaad Ahmad Adams, 31, of Durham and a 17-year-old male, Durham police said.

Another male and a female were injured in the shooting. The female was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to her leg and the male was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in front of a convenience store near Holloway Street and North Briggs Avenue.

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the shooting and who fired the shots, but they said the shooting was not random and the involved people who knew each other. No charges have been filed at this time.

The latest data from Durham police shows that so far this year, there have been more than 350 shooting incidents and more than 110 people have been shot.