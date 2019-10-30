17-year-old among those killed in violent 25 hours in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old who had just walked across a downtown Durham street Tuesday afternoon was fatally shot in the back during a drive-by, police said.

Zaeveon Hershel Tucker was shot at least once in the back while he crossed Driver Street around 2 p.m., police said.

He collapsed and died in the front yard of Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church, police said.

The drive-by that resulted in Tucker’s death was one of six shootings in Durham during a 25 hour period from Monday night into Tuesday.

At least five of those shootings were drive-bys.

Family members tell CBS 17 Tucker had just turned 17 last week.

“He was a fun, caring, protective person. He cared about others a lot,” said Nakyra Curtis, victim’s friend.

Durham police have released images of two vehicles that were likely to be in the Driver Street area at the time of the shooting.

Durham police stress the people in these vehicles are not suspects in the shooting.

Police are asking them to contact Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Investigator Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

