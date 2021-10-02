17-year-old shot following Durham high school football game

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-old boy was shot following a high school football game on Friday night.

Durham police confirmed a vehicle drove onto the grass on the home side of Durham County Memorial after a Northern High School homecoming game against Riverside High School.

A Durham police watch commander confirmed someone in the vehicle fired shots into the air, with at least one striking a 17-year-old boy in the leg. He said officers arrived just after 9:42 p.m. when the call was received, as they were not the security presence at the football game.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by a family member for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Durham police watch commander did not identify the victim at this time and said police are unsure if he is a student at either school.

Additionally, Dan Gilfort, the principal at Northern High School issued a statement on Facebook.

“Last night following the Northern/Riverside football game, a vehicle drove onto the grass on the home side of Durham County Stadium and fired some shots into the air. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone at the game was being directly threatened, but one individual received non-life threatening injuries,” Gilfort wrote. “Law enforcement on the scene responded immediately to investigate and to support students and staff on-site, and I want to thank them for their quick action. They are continuing to investigate this situation, and I will share updates with you as soon as possible.”

He also added “I know that this is a troubling incident. Counselors will be available at school on Monday to support any students with concerns. Again, I will share an update with you as soon as possible.”