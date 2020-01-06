171 families relocated from Durham’s McDougald Terrace amid carbon monoxide concerns

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 171 families have been temporarily moved from Durham’s McDougald Terrace as the city looks into carbon monoxide issues.

Durham Housing Authority CEO Anthony Scott said Monday 171 families means “well over 300” people have been moved. Those families are in 11 different area hotels.

Ten families are still waiting for hotel rooms to open before they can be moved.

Scott announced the voluntary evacuations on Friday.

Scott thanked Durham emergency responders for their efforts in getting the families moved.

He also said Durham Public Schools has been “phenomenal” to work with in terms of getting relocated children to their schools.

Scott said the relocations are being paid for by funds from DHA’s capital fund.

DHA is asking for state and federal funds to help with costs, Scott said.

“All of this is very costly but you can’t put a cost on safety,” Scott said.

While the families are relocated, Scott said all units at McDougald Terrace are being inspected.

Any appliance using gas will be inspected to test for carbon monoxide emissions.

Scott said the relocations are scheduled to last a week.

The investigations began Dec. 27 and continued on Dec. 28 and 30.

EMS staff on Dec. 27 found one child with elevated carbon monoxide readings and an adult female was treated and released at Duke Hospital after showing signs of high carbon monoxide saturation.

A resident was found Dec. 28 to have an elevated level of carbon monoxide saturation declined to be taken to a hospital. Another resident Dec. 30 was found to have a higher level of the gas and was treated at Duke Regional Hospital.

CBS 17's Crystal Price will report on the latest developments in Durham at 5 p.m.

