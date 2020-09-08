18-month-old boy dies days after head-on crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say an 18-month-old boy died from injuries sustained in a head-on crash in the city on Sept. 2.

The crash was reported Sept. 2 around 5:48 a.m. at T.W. Alexander Drive between Miami Boulevard and Weck Drive.

A 2012 Ford Fusion driven by 48-year-old Miriam Parker was traveling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of T.W. Alexander Drive when it crashed head-on into a 2006 Cadillac Escalade, police said.

Police believe Parker was making a left turn from South Miami Boulevard onto T.W. Alexander Drive and turned onto the wrong side of the divided highway.

Parker and the child passenger, identified as 18-month-old Jeremiah Scott, were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Escalade was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

There was no update on injuries suffered by Parker or the other driver involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: