A crane helping an overturned truck on I-885 South near Ellis Road in Durham. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-wheeler truck overturned Wednesday morning on a ramp near Interstate 885 in Durham, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., troopers said an 18-wheeler was turning onto a ramp entering I-885 South near Ellis Road.

The truck overturned, spilling construction debris on the ramp. A trooper told CBS 17 the driver was not injured and speed appears to be a factor.

The shoulder is expected to reopen at 11:08 a.m.