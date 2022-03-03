DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old woman was arrested during a traffic stop in Durham and charged with attempted murder almost a month after a shooting that injured a teen boy, police said Thursday.

Princess Suggs was accused in a daytime shooting along the 1400 block of Wabash Street on Feb. 6. Officers responded to the call around 3:15 p.m. and found the teenager, who had been shot multiple times, a news release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did not provide an update on his condition.

Police said the shooting didn’t appear to be random.

Suggs was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators are also working to identify two other suspects involved in the shooting. Both were described as males in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and gray and white shoes. The other was wearing a gray hoodie with a white logo over the left side of the chest, black pants, and black shoes with an orange stripe.

Suspect involved in a Feb. 6, 2022 daytime shooting of a teenager in Durham. (Courtesy of the Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Jorgenson at 919-560-4454, ext. 29391, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.