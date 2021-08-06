18-year-old charged in Durham teen’s murder from April, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Friday they made an arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in early April.

Joshua Garner of Durham was killed in a shooting along Kirby Street near Chowan Avenue on April 5, according to police.

Neighbors told CBS 17 they heard about five gunshots around 7 a.m. and came outside to see police swarming the street.

Garner was found dead inside a car, police said.

Jonathan Earl Shaw, 18, was arrested in the 4300-block of South Alston Avenue by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said in a news release.

Shaw is being held in the Durham County Jail without bond.

Police asked anyone with additional information to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

