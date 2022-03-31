DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old murdered more than a year and a half ago in Durham was involved in a gang feud, according to a warrant obtained Thursday.

Police are investigating the involvement of a person who claimed responsibility on social media, although her parents said she’s a “wannabe gang member” and “was not good at it.” They applied for a search warrant to look at her phone.

Syncere Burrell was killed in a shooting on Aug. 10, 2020. Police responded to a shots-fired report just after 4 p.m. to the area of Lincoln Street and Linwood Avenue. They found Burrell unresponsive in a car riddled with bullet holes, a warrant said.

The 18-year-old was in the passenger seat of a Honda Accord that had at about 13 bullet holes in it. Several of them were on the driver’s side of the car, including at least two bullet holes in that window, warrants said.

Police were told that one of Burrell’s relatives witnessed the shooting and saw a white Honda sedan with a shattered rear driver-side window pull up next to him. The people in the car shot into Burrell’s car, then drove away east on Linwood Avenue, a warrant said.

Investigators found about 15 shell casings and white paint chips at the scene, police said.

An officer on scene who was attempting life-saving measures found a gun in Burrell’s lap, documents said.

Burrell was taken to the hospital and later died, police said.

According to a warrant obtained Thursday, Burrell was a Crip gang member involved in a feud with a rival gang. A relative said Burrell had posted photos on Instagram of him in areas “associated with the rival gang.”

Burrell, also known as “Macho,” belonged to the Crip gang from the 900 block of Main Street. Police said they had a rivalry with the Liberty Street Crips.

“The feud has become violent and the members of these gangs are posting pictures of themselves in opposing gang territory,” the warrant said.

Then, on Aug. 20, 2020, police received information from Burrell’s family that a female had posted a video on Instagram claiming responsibility for his murder. However, another female in the background of the video who appeared to own the Instagram page, said at the end of it that “she didn’t do it,” the warrant said.

Police identified her and contacted her mother. Her mom said she was aware of the video, but that she didn’t mean anything by it. The daughter said she claimed responsibility for Burrell’s murder to get back at someone who had previously said they murdered one of her close friend, the warrant said.

The female told police she wasn’t involved in the deadly shooting. Her mother said her daughter was on probation at the time and was home with her, the warrant said.

Her parents also said she was a “wannabe gang member but she was not good at it,” the warrant said.

CBS 17 has asked Durham police if any arrests have been made in the case.

Burrell’s Aug. 10, 2020 murder was the third in Durham that day. Joshua Lindsey, 21, was found dead next to a crashed SUV about a mile west of downtown in the early morning. Then, just after 6 a.m., 48-year-old Reginald Bowling was found dead in the street near Liberty and Elm streets.