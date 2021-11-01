18-year-old woman identified as victim in deadly Durham shooting last week, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a teenager was killed in a shooting that was initially called in as a cardiac arrest last week.

The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Penrith Drive, according to a news release from Durham police.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a reported cardiac arrest. But, when officers arrived they found a young woman who was shot.

The victim, identified Monday as Alexis Michelle Centeno, 18, was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died, police said.

The shooting took place in a parking lot near an apartment complex in the southern end of the city near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

“This incident does not appear to be random,” the news release said.

Police did not release any information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or with any additional information is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley with the Homicide Unit at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.