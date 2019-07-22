19-year-old arrested, charged with Durham teen’s May murder, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the May murder of a 16-year-old in Durham, police said Monday.

Quantarius Williams was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force, a news release said. Investigators believe the shooting happened near Fayetteville and Timothy streets.

Officers arrived at the scene of the May 28 shooting to find 16-year-old Duwayne Clay Jr. shot to death in a vehicle, an earlier news release said.

