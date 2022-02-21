19-year-old charged with stealing puppy from Durham animal shelter

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with stealing a puppy from a Durham animal shelter last week, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The Animal Protection Society of Durham said a 7-week-old German Shephard-Boxer mix was taken from the animal shelter around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

A missing pet report was filed and distributed to area shelters, rescue organizations, and vet clinics within 25 miles.

Animal protection workers were worried about the health of the puppy.

Elijah Whitaker (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

“She’s also very fragile. She’s very small. She was just spayed two days ago. She should be on pain medication that she’s not on. We’re very worried about her being taken, not getting the care she needed, and not knowing why someone would take her,” said Shafonda Allen, Animal Protection Society of Durham executive director.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office released photos of the puppy and the suspect(s). On Friday night, Elijah Whitaker went to the sheriff’s office and gave them the puppy and turned himself in, officials said.

Whitaker was charged with larceny of a dog and was released on an unsecured bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dog “is now safe and sound with her remaining littermates at the shelter, up for adoption today,” Darlene Fiscus, director of development and marketing for the shelter, wrote CBS 17 on Saturday.