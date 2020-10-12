19-year-old man found dead at Durham shopping center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The body of a 19-year-old man was found late Saturday at a shopping center on University Drive in Durham, police said.

The body of Timothy Frink was found in the 4100 block of University Drive around 10 p.m. after officers responded to an “unknown EMS” problem.

The cause of Frink’s death is unknown at this time.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator Turner at 919-560-4440 ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.