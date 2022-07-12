DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Durham County, according to public health officials.

The Durham County Department of Public Health said the “individual is currently isolating, and close contacts have been notified.”

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said health officials have been preparing for monkeypox.

“We have been working with the state and the CDC to track the spread of monkeypox for several weeks now, and we have been prepared to respond upon confirming our first case here in Durham,” said Jenkins. “Our team was able to act quickly and complete contact tracing within hours of being notified of the case, and we’re glad to be able to not only confirm this individual is in isolation, but also to offer vaccination to their close contacts.”

Officials said they are continuing to work with state and national partners in tracking the “national outbreak” of monkeypox and to respond within Durham County.

Health officials said that although monkeypox is rare, it can still be a potentially serious illness, and it normally brings on flu-like symptoms such as swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over.

The CDC says symptoms can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

To help protect yourself from monkeypox, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

