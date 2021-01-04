1st person in Triangle who got COVID-19 vaccination now gets follow-up dose

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The first person in the Triangle to get the COVID-19 vaccine received her second dose Monday.

Faye Williams, who screens patients for COVID-19 symptoms at Duke Clinics, says she’s had no side effects from the first shot she got on Dec. 14.

Williams, a retired nurse, said shares her vaccine experience with everyone who asks.

Williams said she is glad she’s now had the second dose, which is expected to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 in a week.

“I am looking forward to it,” Williams said. “It has a sense of safety, but my life is gonna be the same — I still have to wear a mask, I still would distance myself, I still wash my hands. So not that much will change as far as my behavior but as far as knowing that I am protected that will take me a long ways.”

UNC will start distributing second doses on Tuesday.