DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after two abandoned houses in the same area of downtown Durham caught fire early Sunday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department.

At about 7 a.m., fire crews said they were called to the area of Angier Avenue and S. Holman Street after Durham County EMS noticed a large column of smoke in the area on the way to a medical call.

The fire department said they dispatched 53 firefighters to a possible structure fire in the area.

When the first truck arrived, crews said they found a one-story single-family home on Amber Place that was fully involved.

While they were preparing to put out the fire, other units on their way to the scene said they noticed another one-story, two-family house around the corner that was also on fire. They said this fire was located on the 1400 block of East Pettigrew St.

Crews split resources to attack both fires at the same time with the same 53 firefighters, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said they were able to bring both fires under control in about 20 minutes each, and no one was hurt.

Investigators said both houses were unoccupied at the time of the fires are were abandoned structures.

They said the Amber Place house was destroyed and the East Pettigrew Street house had heavy fire and smoke damage throughout.

(Photo by Division Chief David Swain)

(Photo by Division Chief David Swain)

The fire department said Durham police and Durham County EMS assisted with the response.

An investigation into the origin and cause of both fires is underway, according to the fire department.