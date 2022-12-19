DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Sunday morning crash sent two adults and two children to local hospitals.

According to Durham police, around 2:42 a.m., a 2010 Honda Accord entered Interstate 85 South from Roxboro Street and struck the center median. The disabled Accord was in the roadway when it was hit by a 2020 Toyota Rav-4.

The driver of the Accord, 24-year-old Ricayah Parker, of Durham, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. John Wolfe, 54, of Virginia, the driver of the Rav-4, and his two children were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this crash is asked to contact Investigator J. Rose at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.