DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Saturday morning house fire in Durham, according to officials.

On Saturday at 9:04 a.m., the Durham Fire Department responded with 28 firefighters to a house fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic St., near a portion of the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.

After arriving, firefighters said they saw smoke and flames from the front door of a single family residential home. Crew members attacked the fire and brought it under control in 10 minutes.

Officials said there was a significant amount of fire and smoke damage throughout the house.

They said one was injured.

Photo by Firefighter Aaron Woerner (Durham Fire Department)

Firefighters said two adults and two children were displaced from the home and the American Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.