DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and two children will be staying somewhere else after a Durham house fire.

Firefighters said the fire started around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Carpenter Fletcher Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said there was smoke and flames coming from the house; they were able to get it under control in roughly 15 minutes.

The attic area sustained major damage and the rest of the house had some water and smoke damage, according to firefighters.

The two adults and children are being assisted by friends and family, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.