DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults and three children are displaced after they escaped a fire at their home, the Durham Fire Department said Tuesday.

At about 3 p.m., fire crews said they were called to Ranbir Drive in reference to a house fire.

When they arrived, they said they found a house on fire.

The fire was also melting the siding on the house next door, according to the fire department.

(Durham Fire Department)

(Durham Fire Department)

(Durham Fire Department)

Crews said they quickly put out the fire and contacted the American Red Cross to assist.

The nonprofit is providing assistance to the two adults and three children who were displaced, according to fire officials.

They said no pets lived in the home and no injuries were reported.

Investigators said the family was home at the time of the fire and managed to escape.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.