2 arrested in Black Friday shooting at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police said two people have been arrested in connection with the Black Friday shooting at the Streets at Southpoint Mall that left three injured.

Romeo Pride, who was shot during the incident, was arrested after being released from the hospital.

The 26-year-old was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and carrying a concealed gun.

He remains in the Durham County Detention Center.

A Virginia man, Jaquaay Walton, was released on a $1,500 bond after being charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Both Pride and Walton were taken into custody on Dec. 30, according to jail records. Durham police only announced their arrests Wednesday.

Durham police had identified Walton as a suspect on Dec. 23.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, officials said.

Romeo Pride and Jaquaay Walton (DCSO)

Durham police said the shooting came after a man was selling jewelry outside a store on the second floor of the shopping center when he was approached by at least two men.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun when they attempted to rob the seller.

The person selling the jewelry and a robber fired their guns, police said.

The suspected robber, now identified as Pride, was shot and transported to the hospital. The seller was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Off-duty Durham police officers working at the mall heard shots just after 3:20 p.m. and requested assistance.

Initially, it was believed the shooting involved two groups of people on the second floor of the mall.

Durham police said investigators “interviewed dozens of people” and “viewed several videos during the past week” to determine the shooting was related to the robbery.

A 10-year-old was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the shooting. They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said there were several minor injuries as people evacuated in a frenzy following the shooting.