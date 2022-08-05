DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday.

Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.

Raheem Sharaf Clark Jr., 21, was shot to death and another unidentified person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in the April 15 shooting in the 1400 block of E. Cornwallis Road at a complex known as Cadence at RTP.

Jayon Smith, left, and Mujahid Muhammad. (Durham Sheriff’s Office)

Residents told CBS 17 just after the 11:43 a.m. shooting that multiple gunshots — as many as 20 — were heard.

If anyone has additional information, please contact Investigator A. Ramos (919) 560-4440 x 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.