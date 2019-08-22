2 boys charged after leading Durham deputy on 100+ mph chase, having guns inside stolen car

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County authorities are seeking to charge two teen boys under the age of 16 after the teens led the sheriff’s office on a high-speed chase Wednesday night, according to a press release.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was in the area of U.S. Route 70 and Miami Boulevard at 11:47 p.m. when they observed a black Honda Accord traveling 20 mph over the speed limit.

When the deputy activated his cruiser’s lights and siren and attempted to stop the Honda, the driver didn’t pull over and instead sped up while heading north on U.S. 70, blowing through a red light in the process, authorities said.

The deputy was made aware that the vehicle he was pursuing was reported stolen out of the city of Durham as the driver of the Honda continued north on U.S. 70 and got onto Interstate 85 south while driving over 100 mph, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver exited I-85 onto Avondale Drive and then to Roxboro Road. The chase ended in the 3800-block of Shaftsbury Street when the driver lost control and crashed, officials said.

Three people jumped from the crashed sedan and ran from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Two of the people, including the driver, were immediately captured and taken into custody. The third suspect was able to evade capture and remains at large, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the males was treated for a minor injury at the scene. Inside the stolen car, deputies found phones, two handguns, ammunition and cash.

The two boys arrested are 14 and 15 years old, the sheriff’s office said. Both teens were released to their families pending juvenile petitions.

The teens will be charged with:

Felony flee/elude arrest

Driving without a license

Resist/obstruct a public officer

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Possession of a handgun by a minor

The names of the suspects are not being released due to their age.

