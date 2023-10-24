DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have arrested two people in connection with a September murder.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is behind the W.D. Hill Recreation Center.

After arriving, police found Taqon Jayshon Blake, 21, of Durham. EMS responded and Blake was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators charged Messiah King Harvin-Cleveland, 22, of Durham, with first degree murder. Tia Sonee Howell, 27, of Durham, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Harvin-Cleveland received no bond and Howell has a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at 919-560-4440 ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.