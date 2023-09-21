DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham residents have been charged following a drug investigation at an apartment complex near downtown.

After receiving several complaints about drug sales in the area of the Durham Hosiery Mill Apartments, investigators from the Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit of the Durham Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation.

As a result, on Wednesday evening, investigators served a search warrant at an apartment in the 800 block of Angier Avenue. Inside they found narcotics including fentanyl, crack cocaine, mushrooms, and a large sum of cash, the sheriff’s office said.

LaMar Harris, 26, of the residence, was charged with the following:

manufacturing/selling/distributing controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park;

two counts of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute Schedule II controlled substance;

possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute Schedule I controlled substance;

possession with intent to sell/manufacture/distribute Schedule VI controlled substance;

maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance;

two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and

misdemeanor child abuse.

Harris was given a $30,000 secured bond. He later bonded out.

Jamaica Lavette Jones, 52, was charged with possession of Scheduled II controlled substance. She posted a $1,500 secured bond and was released.

Anyone with information about a crime may contact the sheriff’s office at 919-506-0900.