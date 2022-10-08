DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a young woman in Durham Friday night, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Cheek Road, according to Durham police.

Karizma Mebane, 21, of Mebane was found with at least one gunshot wound at the scene, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said in a Saturday night news release.

Evidence markers at the scene of the shooting Friday night. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Friday night, there were at least nine evidence markers, which typically are used by police to note the location of spent shells, near gas pumps at the Valero gas station.

Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham were arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the news release said.

Reddick and Crawford are being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond, police said.

“Based on preliminary investigation, this shooting does not appear to be random,” the news release said.

There was another active police scene at a car wash about five blocks west of the deadly shooting scene Friday night. Police have not explained what happened at the car wash.

Police said anyone with more information about the shooting should call Investigator J. Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29532 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.