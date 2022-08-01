DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were convicted in Durham on sexual assault charges that came through Durham’s Sexual Assault Case Initiative.

The Durham County District Attorney says the convictions are part of an ongoing initiative with the Durham Police Department and the DA’s Office to bring closure for cases in which sexual assault evidence kits were not previously tested.

Carlos Dominguez-Aguiar, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first degree rape and one count of first degree burglary for breaking into a victim’s home in May 2015 and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.

Dominguez-Aguiar was charged in August 2021 after a sexual assault evidence kit matched a DNA sample. He was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison to a maximum of over 24 years in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release.

Dominguez-Aguiar will also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and was ordered to never contact the victim.

The DA said Timothy Rorie, 59, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of second degree rape, one count of first degree burglary, one count of first degree kidnapping and one count of sexual battery.

Rorie broke into the victim’s home on September 8, 2005 and sexually assaulted the victim. He was charged in February 2022 after saliva collected from the victim’s body matched a DNA sample. Rorie was sentenced to a minimum of 12 and a half years in prison to a maximum of 16 years in prison followed by ten years of supervised release.

He was ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and to never have contact with the victim’s family.

The victim in this case passed away shortly after Rorie was charged. The Durham DA’s Office moved forward with the case based on forensic evidence developed through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

None of the defendants were identified until DNA testing linked them to their crimes.

“I’m heartened that after years of waiting, the survivors in both of these cases were able to see their attackers identified and receive some closure,” said Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry. “We thank our partners at the Durham Police Department for their hard work and dedication.”