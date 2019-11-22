2 Cook Outs among 4 businesses Durham man robbed in about 5 hours, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man robbed four Durham businesses in the span of just over five hours in the early morning hours last week, police said.

The incidents started at 1:35 a.m. Nov. 16. at a Cook Out restaurant at 4245 North Roxboro Street, according to a news release.

Two later robberies involved coffee as the night wore on, according to police.

During the first incident, the suspect “reached through the walk-up window and stole cash” from the Cook Out, according to a Durham police news release.

Later, at about 3:15 a.m., the man pulled out a gun and demanded money at another Cook Out, this time at 3624 Hillsborough Road, police said.

As the morning continued, the man sought coffee just after 5:05 a.m. at Hardee’s at 3912 North Duke Street.

The suspect “implied he had a gun” and took cash from the register just after ordering the coffee, police said.

The final robbery at 6:45 a.m. was also linked to the suspect seeking coffee, police said.

The suspect “ordered coffee and then grabbed cash from the register” at Coffee World at 3799 Guess Road, according to the news release.

Mitchell Lawrence Smith, 30, was charged Friday with two counts of larceny and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Smith was already jailed in connection with a Wednesday common-law robbery and vandalism incident at Walgreens at 710 Fayetteville Street, according to police.

Smith is in the Durham County Jail under a $110,000 bond.

